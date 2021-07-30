Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Swara Bhaskar’s dad corrects a typo in her tweet with a witty reply

Swara Bhaskar shared about her home library in her tweet along with a few images.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Swara Bhaskar shared an image of her home library on Twitter.(Twitter/@ReallySwara)

Swara Bhaskar recently took to Twitter to share a post about her home library. The actor posted pictures of her wall to wall bookshelf. The post impressed people and many shared appreciative comments about her love for reading, including her dad C Uday Bhaskar. His tweet, however, has also sparked laughter as besides praising her library, he also wittily pointed out a typo in Swara’s tweet.

While sharing the pictures Swara Bhaskar wrote, “Moving back to my new ‘old house’… Obviously the first thing to be unpacked & set up are my books in this wall to wall bookshelf- already my favourite spot in the house. Here’s a peak at what all literature, philosophy, non-fiction & self-help I’ve got on my reading list!”

Her dad while replying, shared “Bravo @ReallySwara for giving books top billing in your 'new old' house & impressive range of authors....but ...ahem....minor tweak....peek instead of peak?”

Take a look at the posts:

Since being shared, his reply has gathered more than 600 likes. It has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Ah, you ‘picked’ the mistake nicely sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “This piqued my interest,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on this Twitter interaction between Swara Bhaskar and her dad?

