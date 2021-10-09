Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sweet animation about 'the most beautiful person' will make you smile. Watch
Sweet animation about ‘the most beautiful person’ will make you smile. Watch

The video has prompted people to share love-filled reactions.
The image is taken from the video about beautiful person.(Instagram/@felleanimated)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 10:27 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

“That is so sweet,” this is probably what you will be inclined to say with a smile on your face while watching this animated video. The clip about ‘the most beautiful person’ has now wowed people. There is a possibility it will have the same effect on you too.

Originally, the video was shared back in August on the creator’s Instagram page. It, however, captured people’s attention after being shared by YouTube on Instagram nearly 11 hours ago.

“Just some small research I conducted,” reads the caption of the original post. As for YouTube, they shared the video with the caption that reads, “Yhhhh imma send this one to myself.”

We won't give away too much what the video shows, so take a look yourself:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 10,000 likes and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. There were many who shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

“Sweet,” wrote an Instagram user. “I will send it to myself too,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

