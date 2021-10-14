Sweet dog Lujzi smiles for a very special ‘reason’. See her pics

Yet another day and here’s yet another dog related story to make you happy. This is the tale of a sweet dog named Lujzi and the ‘reason’ she smiles. There is a possibility that her pictures shared on Instagram will leave you with a happy heart too.

We Rate Dogs shared a few images of the pooch along with a heartwarming caption. “This is Lujzi. She smiles wherever she goes. Learned it usually makes others smile too. 14/10 that checks out,” they wrote.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1,77,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to come up with love-filled reactions.

“She looks like she knows some things,” joked an Instagram user. “I’m now smiling. Thank you for your service, Lujzi,” shared another. “She protecc she attacc she makes you smile back,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post? Did the pictures of the dog make you smile too?

