Swiggy customer says Maggi and snacks arrived instead of silver coins, company responds

We have grown accustomed to the ease of instant delivery, with groceries, snacks, and daily essentials reaching our doorsteps at remarkable speed. However, as one user recently discovered, the promise of convenience does not always guarantee accuracy. An X user claimed Swiggy messed up a silver coin delivery twice, first sending snacks, then partly incorrect coins.(X/@DealsDhamaka)

Vineeth K, an X user, shared what he called a “Swiggy horror story”. He wrote, “Ordered silver coins, got Maggi and Haldiram packets. There is one pouch in the entire order which is sealed. Delivery guy told we can’t open it, either I take the entire order or cancel it. Spent 40 minutes with customer care, opened and had to take the order (only the pouch), rest all items taken back by delivery partner – told him consume it if he cannot return it. I didn’t order, so I don’t want those items. For the silver received, it’s low purity 925 sterling silver instead of 999 silver which was ordered. Less purity, wrong order, Swiggy messed up big time.”

Second attempt, partial fix

After his post gained traction, Vineeth shared an update, stating that Swiggy delivered a corrected order later. Most of the coins turned out to be 999 purity as requested, but two were still 925. “Except for two coins, everything else is 999,” he added, once again tagging Swiggy Instamart and asking them to address the remaining discrepancy.

Swiggy responded publicly, “This is not what we wish for you, Vineeth. Please share the order ID so we can address this further.” In another reply, the platform said, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention and for providing the details, Vineeth. We would like to run a quick check. Please bear with us.”

Internet reacts

Vineeth’s post soon went viral, garnering nearly four lakh views on X and sparking a flurry of comments. One user remarked, “Rule of thumb: if you order gold or silver online, don’t cry afterwards.” Another questioned the logic behind the purchase, writing, “Why on Earth would any sane person order a high-value item such as silver from an instant delivery app? Why?”

Adding to the scepticism, a third comment read, “You brought this upon yourself. Why would someone order silver coins from Swiggy?”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)