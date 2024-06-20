 Swiggy delivers misal pav to Abhishek Bachchan at Jalsa. Actor's reply has ‘Dhoom’ reference | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Swiggy delivers misal pav to Abhishek Bachchan at Jalsa. Actor's reply has ‘Dhoom’ reference

ByTrending Desk
Jun 20, 2024 01:41 PM IST

Swiggy delivered misal pav to Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan at him home Jalsa.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was recently thrilled to see misal pav from his favourite Mumbai joint available on Swiggy, and even happier when the company delivered the dish to his home.

Swiggy delivered misal pav to Abhishek Bachchan
Swiggy delivered misal pav to Abhishek Bachchan

On Wednesday, June 19, Abhishek Bachchan, 48, shared an Instagram Story showing the menu of Mamledar Misal, as available on Swiggy. “Oh Swiggy, I love you. #BestMisalInTheWorld,” he wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of the menu. The menu shows the Thane eatery’s best-selling item - Mamledar Misal Pav - available for 90.

Swiggy went above and beyond for its star customer, sending two delivery executives to Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa, with misal pav from Mamledar Misal. “Oh @bachchan we love you too,” the food delivery platform posted on Instagram, sharing a picture of Swiggy delivery partners standing outside Jalsa.

Take a look at the video below:

Swiggy also made a reference to Bachchan’s blockbuster “Dhoom” trilogy in the video, which prompted the actor to respond in a similar manner.

Bachchan, who played the role of ACP Jai Dixit in the movies, replied to Swiggy’s video in another Instagram Story. “Arresting y’all for delivering the yummiest misal,” he wrote.

Misal pav is a traditional Maharashtrian dish made of misal - a spicy preparation of moth beans garnished with farsan, chopped onions, coriander etc - and pav, a type of bread roll.

Abhishek Bachchan has spoken of his fondness for misal in the past as well. In 2023, in conversation with Instagram food account Yum Yum Kitchen, he had named misal as his favourite dish and Mamledar Misal as his favourite restaurant. “I am a big misal fry person. Every morning, when I am shooting, I eat it. For me, the best misal comes from Thane. There is a place called Mamledar Misal,” he had said.

Bachchan was recently in the news for his purchase of six apartments in the Borivali area. The actor reportedly paid over 15 crore for the apartments.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

Swiggy delivers misal pav to Abhishek Bachchan at Jalsa. Actor's reply has 'Dhoom' reference
© 2024 HindustanTimes
