From making misal pav to greeting fans: Ed Sheeran shares round-up of his India trip

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who was recently in India as part of his - = ÷ x tour, took to Instagram to share a wholesome video. The clip shows his amazing performance at the Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds in South Mumbai on March 16. It also featured the time he spent in India while meeting his fans. After the clip was shared, it quickly went viral and gained numerous responses. Ed Sheeran at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai.

"A round up of the India tour trip! Can't wait to come back," wrote Ed Sheeran in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Ed Sheeran leaves India: Here are the 5 best moments from his Mumbai trip)

The clip opens to show him saying that he "loves India". It also features his time with Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Shubman Gill, and various influencers and fans. As the video goes on, Ed Sheeran can also be seen hogging down plates of butter chicken. Not only that, but he also makes misal pav with Chef Sanjyot Keer. The video ends with a shot from his concert.

Watch the video shared by Ed Sheeran here:

This post was shared on March 21. Since being posted, it has gained close to four million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Ed Sheeran captivates audience at Mumbai concert, promises fans to return next year)

Check out how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Love this so much."

A second added, "Bro has butter chicken more times than I do."

"Bro lightened India with his presence," commented a third.

A fourth said, "This is how you visit a country and embrace their culture."

A fifth shared, "That's just a part of India. You've just scratched the tip of this iceberg."

A sixth commented, "India felt every % of that 120 that you put in and loves you right back!"

Many others reacted to the video using heart emoticons.