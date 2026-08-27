Swiggy Instamart delivery bag handle doubles as a rakhi for ‘delivery bhaiyas’, internet loves it

Online deliveries have become part of everyday life, whether it is groceries, medicines, food or a last-minute order. Yet, after receiving a package at the doorstep, we rarely get a chance to do much more than say a quick thank you to the person who brought it. This Raksha Bandhan, Swiggy Instamart has come up with an interesting way for customers to thank delivery partners. Its delivery bags feature a section that can be turned into a rakhi.

Swiggy Instamart’s delivery bags get a Raksha Bandhan twist. (LinkedIn/Aparna Debnath)

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The Raksha Bandhan bags have a tearable section attached to the paper handle. Customers can remove the section and tie it around a delivery partner’s wrist as a rakhi when their order arrives.

The bags have been spotted online, with users sharing the idea on social media. The initiative comes as Raksha Bandhan approaches, giving the usual doorstep exchange a festive element.

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Internet calls it ‘wholesome’

Sharing a video on LinkedIn, one person wrote, “Got my Instamart order today and noticed this on the bag. The handle actually comes off and turns into a rakhi for the delivery bhaiya. Honestly, this is so cute. Our delivery bhaiyas are always running around, making sure our orders reach us, so I love that they get a little Rakhi too. Tied it on bhaiya’s wrist and it made him smile.”

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Another person wrote on LinkedIn, “Instamart being wholesome is my fav genre! There are some ideas that are clever, and then there are ones that just make you smile. This delivery bag with a handle that can be turned into a rakhi is definitely the latter. And honestly, I love that they thought of their delivery partners. Because Rakhi doesn’t have to be just about the bhaiyas in our homes. It can be about the ones who show up for us every single day too.”

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A third person commented, “Feels so good to give back a little! This Rakhi, Instamart is giving out the most wholesome gesture. You can cut the handles of their bag and tie it to the bhaiyas. NGL, I have massive respect for brands who think about their delivery partners and make them feel special. Such a sweet little thing, but it would make your delivery bhaiya’s day. Go tie a rakhi to them.”

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Another user wrote, “Instamart has officially won my heart, and how! Got this bag with my order today and the delivery handle comes off as a rakhi for delivery bhaiya. How cute is that! Whoever came up with this idea, kudos to them! On my way to tie this on my delivery bhaiya’s wrist.”

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The idea has added a small festive touch to everyday deliveries, while giving customers a new way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with delivery partners.