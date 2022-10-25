Swiggy releases discount coupon to celebrate Virat Kohli's historic innings against Pakistan

Virat Kohli's historic innings in the recently concluded India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match at MCG need no introduction. His 88 off 53 balls guided Men in Blue to an unlikely win on October 23 against Pakistan. And this will surely go down in the history of Cricket as one of the most iconic moments. As India won the nail-biting last-over thriller match by four wickets, the Cricket fraternity and fans across the world are heaping praises on an in-form Kohli. Now, Swiggy, too, joined in to celebrate King Kohli. Wondering how? Well, they released a special discount coupon in Kohli's honour. It is 'KingKohli82', and it offers a discount of flat ₹82.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Twitter user, Trophy SZN, shared the screenshot of the discount code offered by Swiggy. He wrote, "Swiggy giving Kohli discount coupon."

Take a look at the tweet below:

The coupon released by Swiggy soon attracted people's attention, and a screenshot of their offers section has been doing the rounds on social media. While it worked for many Swiggy users, for others, it simply didn't. A Twitter user wrote, "Please ask Kohli to score 100-200 runs in one innings against Pakistan. Imagine the discount." "I did use it. Surprise one and a swift move by Swiggy," posted another. A third shared a screenshot that says that the coupon doesn't exist. To this, Swiggy replied, "We understand how you must be feeling. The coupon was available for the first 40 thousand customers which is now exhausted on first come first serve basis. Please don't feel let down as we are sure our team will come up with more lucrative offers soon."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared that he celebrated Diwali by watching the last three overs of the iconic Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022 match again. His tweet received a response from a Pakistani fan who suggested that he should watch the first three overs of the match, and Pichai's reply is making people go ROFL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON