Swiggy reveals Mumbai customer ordered food worth 42.3 lakh

As 2023 draws to a close, various brands such as Spotify, YouTube, Google and more are sharing their annual 'wrap' reports and top trending searches on them. Joining the list, Swiggy has unveiled its yearly food delivery report. This gives an insight into the consumer's dining preferences.

Swiggy shared that another person from Hyderabad ordered ₹ 6 lakh worth of idlis. (Instagram/@swiggyindia)

One of the most surprising things revealed in this report was that a customer from Mumbai ordered food worth ₹42.3 lakh. Yes, you read that right. Swiggy, in their report, wittily wrote, "A user from Mumbai, who placed food orders worth ₹42.3 lakh (no, that’s not a CTC)." This is not only it, another person from Hyderabad spent ₹6 lakh on idlis.

The report also revealed, "The biggest party host came from Jhansi by placing an order with 269 items." Another person from Bhubaneswar had the most pizzas ordered in a single day. Can you guess how many pizzas the customer bought? Well, 207! (Also Read: Kolkata man’s 11-page job pitch for Swiggy takes the Internet by storm, company replies)

In 2023, India ordered over 7.7 million gulab jamuns during Durga Puja. Masala Dosa was the top favourite in vegetarian orders for all nine days of Navaratri.

Bengaluru was named the 'Cake Capital,' with an astounding 8.5 million orders for chocolate cake. The entire country ordered 271 cakes each minute on Valentine's Day alone.

Biryani maintained its unrivalled supremacy in Swiggy orders in India. The beloved dish won the distinction for the eighth year in a row, with the nation placing 2.5 biryani orders every second in 2023. A Hyderabad resident led the charge, ordering 1,633 biryanis over the course of the year, averaging more than four biryanis every day.

During the tense India-Pakistan World Cup match in October, a Biryani-loving family in Chandigarh ordered 70 plates at once. During this match, Swiggy was averaging over 250 Biryani orders per minute.

