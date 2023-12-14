Kolkata man’s 11-page job pitch for Swiggy takes the Internet by storm, company replies

While applying for jobs, applicants customise resumes and write cover letters that stand out from the rest. They try unique formats and innovative approaches to present their skills and demonstrate a passion for the role and company. The goal is to attract the attention of the employer amidst a sea of applications. Now, a man’s 11-page job pitch for Swiggy has gained widespread attention on social media. Swiggy has also responded to his job application and said that he has ‘hit the right spot’. Swiggy replied to the man’s LinkedIn post and said that he has ‘hit the right spot’.(LinkedIn/Rohit Sethia)

“Hi Swiggy! Devanshi Dhingrasaw your post that you’re hiring copywriters. Here are some of many reasons why you should consider me! Looking forward to hearing from you guys!” wrote LinkedIn user Rohit Sethia while sharing an 11-page deck for a job at Swiggy.

The first page of the job application reads, “Copywriter hungry for Swiggy! Hi Swiggy, saw your post about hiring copywriters. Hungry for my skills? See my deck.” He then added that he followed Zomato on Instagram for competition purposes. Sethia also described himself as a humorous person and an aspiring stand-up comedian. He even shared a picture of himself with Anubhav Singh Bassi to support his claim. Furthermore, he stated that he stays up-to-date with trends as his screen time is over 7 hours.

After Sethia’s job application gained traction on LinkedIn, Swiggy dropped a comment on it. The company wrote, “Rohit, if you were attempting to get our attention, it’s safe to say, you’ve hit the right spot. Thank you for showcasing your eagerness to work with Swiggy. We’re equally eager to welcome new talent and fresh ideas to Swiggy. We’ll let the team take over and proceed with the next steps. Wishing you luck and success!”

Devanshi Dhingra, who is working as an Assistant Manager of content in Swiggy, also dropped a comment. She wrote, “Someone knew how to stand out from hundreds of applicants. We have heard you, Rohit, and we’ll get back to you.”

