Swiggy surprises Shah Rukh Khan with ‘dinner’ delivery at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan often conducts Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions on Twitter, where he connects with fans worldwide. Yesterday, the actor invited his fans for a 15-minute #AskSRK session. During the interaction, some fans inquired about his upcoming projects, while others showed interest in his daughter Suhana Khan’s debut film, Archies, slated for release on Netflix. Among the questions, a caring fan expressed concern and asked if the actor had taken his meal. To this, Shah Rukh Khan shared a hilarious response and named-checked tweet. This caught the attention of Swiggy, who promptly joined the conversation and later reached Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat, in Mumbai to deliver him food.

Swiggy delivery executives outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat. (Twitter/@Swiggy)

The fan asked, “Khaana khaaya kya bhai (Did you have food brother)?” To this, Shah Rukh Khan playfully responded, “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho...bhej doge kya (Are you from Swiggy brother...can you send)?”

Swiggy joined in on the fun

Following Shah Rukh Khan’s mention of Swiggy in his tweet, the official Twitter account of the food de responded, “Hum hain Swiggy se, bhej dein kya (We are from Swiggy, shall we send)?”

Although Shah Rukh Khan did not respond further, Swiggy later tweeted a picture and wrote, “Hum Swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye (we are from Swiggy and we have brought dinner).” The picture shows a few Swiggy delivery executives posing for a photograph outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat.

This particular picture shared by Swiggy went viral with over 1.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to Swiggy’s tweet:

“Swiggy sales after today’s #AskSRK session,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Chicken tandoori laye hona, Khan Sahab ko boht pasand hai.” “@iamsrk Sir, please tell your security guards to open the gate of #Mannat. The team of @Swiggy is ready to serve you dinner,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Swiggy took 4 hours to deliver the food,” referring to the time gap between SRK’s tweet and delivery executives reaching Mannat.

