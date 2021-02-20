‘Tai Chi or gossip’: What do you think the kangaroos are doing in this pic

A post shared on Australian tourism department’s official Instagram profile has now left people amazed and has also induced a chuckle or two. The post, containing two images, shows a group of roos.

“This mob of roos never miss their weekly Tai Chi class (although we suspect they just use it to gossip),” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the pictures. The rest of the caption describes who captured the pictures and where they were taken.

Take a look at the whole post here:

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 1.1 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. While some offered their opinions on what the roos are doing, others were simply happy to see the pictures.

"Wow that looks so beautiful," wrote an Instagram user. "Do they sometimes play golf too?" joked another. "hey are so cute. I hope I can see them live one day!" shared a third.

What do you think the kangaroos are up to?