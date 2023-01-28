Taiwanese group energetically dances to Kala Chashma at a wedding. Watch

The Norwegian dance group Quick Style has long dominated our social media feeds with their popular choreography on the hit Bollywood song Kala Chashma. Now, once again, the same choreography done by a Taiwanese group at a wedding has gone viral.

In a short clip shared by Instagram user @ulzzang.mr and originally created by @jdweddingvideo you can see the performance. The clip begins with a bunch of men entering the wedding hall and grooving to the song. Then, a woman in a blue gown comes between them and starts dancing energetically with them. People around the group seem to be surprised by the dance. They are cheering for them and are recording it on their phones as well.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was reshared on January 7. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than 4.2 lakh people and has received several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

In the Instagram comments section, one person said, "I love this generation. Nowadays, music is literally breaking all types of stereotypes and language barriers. This is amazing." A second person added, "Is that a wedding!??! It will be me at my wedding with my friends. " "This is what it means when I say - language is not a barrier," said a third. A fourth person added, "I want my wedding to be like this, hahaha."

