Take a chill pill and relax with these adorable animals. Watch

Are you looking for videos that can easily make you smile? Then this video showing animals having the perfect spa day may just do the trick for you. Featuring several adorable animals, the video may leave you feeling unconditionally happy and relaxed.

The video, which is a montage of several small clips, shows the animals enjoying in the water and also giving massages to humans.

The clip starts with a small doggo chilling in the pool. It then goes on to show another doggo splashing around a pool, a cat giving perfect massages to a human and even a goat giving a back massage to a human. We won’t give out every action, so do check out the clip. Giggles guaranteed.

Did the good times enjoyed by these pets make you happy too?

