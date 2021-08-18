Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Take a look at the universe through infrared lens in Nasa’s latest post. Watch
trending

Take a look at the universe through infrared lens in Nasa’s latest post. Watch

“Incredible,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 09:56 AM IST
The image is taken from the visualised video shared on Instagram.(Instagram/@nasahubble)

Yet another day and yet another post by Nasa that has now left people in awe. This is a post that allows netizens to look at the universe “through a new (infrared) lens.” There is a possibility that the post will leave you saying “wow” and that too repeatedly.

In their post, Nasa shared a visualized video along with a descriptive caption. “When viewing celestial objects through visible light – light that the human eye can see – thick clouds of dust can appear shadowy. In order to capture this nebula’s stunning, ethereal wisps, the Hubble Space Telescope turns to infrared light,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, the space agency described about the Horsehead Nebula showcased in the visualized video. “Located nearly 1,500 light-years away in the constellation Orion, the Horsehead Nebula is one of the most identifiable nebulae in the night sky. This scientific visualization simulates a flight through an infrared view of the nebula, bringing the stunning cosmic portrait to life,” the space agency added.

Take a look at the incredible post:

Posted just a day ago, the post has gathered more than 41,000 likes and counting. The clip has also accumulated various comments from people.

“Incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG! This is so cool,” expressed another. “Perfect,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa instagram

Related Stories

trending

Nasa posts how fire takes a different form in microgravity, intriguing share goes viral

PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:09 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Pics of dog named Kutoro wearing a ‘sustainably sourced’ hat goes viral

Men help flipped turtle get back to the sea. Old clip goes viral

Woman shares clip of ragpicker from Bengaluru speaking fluent English. Watch

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP