Take a trip to the neighbouring galaxy Andromeda with this amazing Nasa video

“Hey, neighbor,” this is what Nasa wrote while sharing a video of the Andromeda galaxy. Posted on Instagram, the share by the space agency is simply incredible. There is a possibility that the post will leave you stunned.

“The nearby Andromeda Galaxy is the largest galaxy in the “Local Group” – a collection of galaxies that our Milky Way also belongs to. This Hubble view of a portion of Andromeda reveals millions of stars. A rich mix of old red stars and young blue stars shine, along with occasional background galaxies and filaments of dust,” Nasa wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the incredible share:

Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 94,000 likes and the numbers are increasing. The post has also accumulated varied comments.

“We are sooo small,” wrote an Instagram user. “Magnificent,” expressed another. “Incomprehensible,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the share by Nasa?

