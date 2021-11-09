Take a trip to the Orion Nebula with this incredible visualisation video by Nasa

A visualisation video shared on the official Instagram page of the Hubble Space Telescope, managed by Nasa, has left people in awe. With it, the space agency urged people to take a “trip” to the Orion Nebula that is located 1,500 light-years away from Earth. There is a possibility that the clip will stun you too.

“In need of a stellar getaway? Take a trip to our neighboring star-forming region, the Orion Nebula, located 1,500 light-years away. Explore the cosmic wonders this region has to offer from massive, young stars that are shaping the nebula, to a spectacular gaseous landscape illuminated by radiation,” they wrote while sharing the video.

In the next few lines, they shared more about the visualisation. “This visualization showcases a flight through the Orion Nebula in visible-light as observed by the Hubble Space Telescope. This nebula is the closest star-forming region to Earth and houses thousands of stars ranging in size. The high-resolution visible observations in this fly-through highlight finer details in the nebula,” they added.

The clip has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 33,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also amassed various comments.

“Pure magic,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very relaxing and unusual,” posted another. “Awe inspiring. Ethereal. Glorious,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

