Takeshi's Castle is coming back, and Twitter can't keep calm

Takeshi's Castle is one of those shows that has been a massive part of many people's childhoods. Several enjoyed watching the fun challenges, banter between the contestants, and of course, let's not forget the legendary commentary throughout the episodes. Though it has been a long time since the show last aired, there's some good news for fans. Takeshi's Castle is all set to make a comeback on our screens! Yes, you read that right.

People share their views on Takeshi's Castle making a comeback.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Twitter handle of Amazon UK shared the news on the microblogging platform. In the tweet, they wrote, "All-new Takeshi's Castle is returning to @primevideouk, narrated by Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis! Tune in on August 30th for laughs, falls, and one epic TV nostalgia trip."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ever since this news was shared, fans haven't been able to keep calm. Many are excited to watch the show and took to Twitter to share their anticipation.

Check out some of the reactions to Takeshi's Castle making a comeback:

A Twitter user called it 'happy nostalgia':

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some people were also a little unhappy after learning that Craig Charles will not be a part of the new Takeshi's Castle. For the unversed, Craig Charles provided the commentary on the show in the UK.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's how some others reacted to the news:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On July 20, Amazon Prime Video announced that this summer would provide a brand-new version of Takeshi's Castle. Two British comedians, Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis, will provide voiceovers for the UK version. reported RadioTimes.com. They also shared that the show will be called Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi's Castle. Takeshi's Castle will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland On August 30, 2023. This new series will be featured in eight parts. Are you excited to watch the new Takeshi's Castle? What are your thoughts on this show?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON