Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Tale about man going back to school at the age of 77 inspires people. Watch
trending

Tale about man going back to school at the age of 77 inspires people. Watch

“So beautiful,” expressed an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
The image shows the elderly man reading a book.(rebeca.scs)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 12:15 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

It is never too later to learn. And this video of an 81-year-old man perfectly shows that. Shared on Twitter, the post showcases how he went back to school at the age of 77 to fulfill his lifelong dream of learning. There is a chance that his story will leave you inspired.

The video, along with a descriptive caption, is posted on the official Twitter handle called GoodNewsCorrespondent. “My grandfather is 81 years old. At 9, he left school to go work. He always dreamed of reading - at 77 we enrolled him in school. He fulfilled his dream and now dedicates several hours a day to his studies. He taught us to never give up,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video shows the elderly man reading a book. Take a look at the clip:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 18,000 views and counting. It has also gathered tons of appreciative comments from people.

“We take the ability to learn and read for granted. Thank you for reminding us how blessed we are and also how much we have to learn about the rest of the world,” wrote a Twitter user. “So beautiful,” expressed another. “Ability to read opens up a whole new world. Great inspiration to all. Heartwarming. Family rightfully proud,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP