Tamil Nadu forest department’s plan involving a rescued tiger wins hearts. Watch video of the big cat

A video posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter has created a chatter among people and left them smiling. The clip shows a tiger that was rescued a few months back and is currently ready to go back into the wild. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a smile.

“He was only about 5 months old when #TNForesters found him with injuries roaming alone in a tea estate. He wasn't sent to a Zoo, but cared for a life in the wild at Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Today this little big boy of 12 months has been released in a large enclosure for rewilding,” she wrote while posting the video.

Coined in the beginning of 1990, rewilding is a practice that aims at returning areas of land to their natural state, reports a blog by Oxford University Press. Through the process, the return of fauna and flora that were previously driven out of the areas is also encouraged.

The video opens to show a huge enclosure filled with green glass and place for water. The tiger is seen leisurely roaming around the place.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 12,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So beautiful...let’s hope the boy has long years ahead of him...lots of thanks to the foresters who saved him...thankfully the world still has good compassionate people...it’s not the money or riches that define a human being...,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hope he will enter into the forest successfully,” posted another. “Super,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?