Tamil Nadu man killed in drone strike: Kuwait company announces financial support for family

Kuwait-based Al Thiqa Food Group Company reportedly announced that it would pay one year’s salary to the family of Indian electrician Santhanaselvam Krishnan, who was killed in a drone strike amid the West Asia conflict. According to Kuwait Times, the company made the decision to uphold its social and humanitarian responsibilities. A Kuwaiti woman holds her phone displaying an alert message as sirens sound during an Iranian missile or drone attack in Kuwait City early on March 31, 2026. (AFP)

The Indian national died when an Iranian drone attacked his workplace. It was a power and water desalination plant based in Kuwait. The company told the outlet that it had received all necessary approvals from authorities to begin paying Krishnan’s one-year salary to his family in Tamil Nadu.

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Santhanaselvam Krishnan’s mortal remains arrived at the Cochin International Airport late at night via a special Kuwait Airways flight on April 1.

1,150 Indians exit Iran: According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), over 1,150 Indian nationals have left Iran through the land border. They have crossed into Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Our embassy in Tehran has facilitated the movement of 1,171 Indian nationals, including 818 students, to exit Iran via the land borders into Armenia and Azerbaijan," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing. He added, “From there, our nationals have been flying back to India.” Jaiswal said that while 977 Indian nationals crossed into Armenia from Iran, 194 crossed into Azerbaijan.

Media outlets, citing MEA, reported that eight Indian nationals were killed in the West Asia conflict.

About the West Asia conflict: The conflict shows no signs of slowing down since its February onset, with Iran dismissing ceasefire proposals and maintaining its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amid fresh Israeli military action.

According to reports, a senior Iranian official said that Iran remains sceptical of US intentions and would not negotiate under pressure.

Donald Trump on Iran’s oil: Donald Trump, when asked about securing Iran's oil during a press briefing at the White House, said, “If I had my choice. Yeah, cause I'm a businessman first. We are a partner with Venezuela, and we've taken hundreds of millions of barrels.”

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"You know that to the winner belong the spoils. Go for the spoils. I've said why don't we use it to the victor go the spoils. We haven't had that in this country, probably in a hundred years. We didn't have it with the Second World War. We helped rebuild all those countries," he added.

He also called out US allies for not helping America amid the West Asia conflict. "Japan didn't help us, Australia didn't help us, South Korea didn't help us, and then you get to NATO -- NATO didn't help us," he said at a White House conference.