Dubai arrests Iranian drone strike survivors after they sent explosion photos to loved ones
3 foreigner nationals who survived drone strike in Dubai have been arrested after sending photos of the explosions to family members.
Three foreign nationals who survived a drone strike on a residential building in Dubai have been arrested after they shared photographs of the explosion with family members to confirm they were safe, according to a report by Daily Mail.
The Detained in Dubai group said that the individuals were inside their apartment in the Creek Harbour area when a drone struck the building on Wednesday evening, triggering a large explosion. In the immediate aftermath of the blast, the survivors took photos of the damage and sent them privately to loved ones to reassure them that they were alive and unharmed, the Daily Mail reported.
However, the group claims that the three were later arrested after police officers asked them to check their phones and discovered the images.
Commenting on the case, Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, criticised the authorities’ response, saying the individuals were traumatised survivors who should have received support rather than being detained.
“Three traumatised survivors of an Iran drone strike were arrested after privately sharing a photo with loved ones confirming they were alive following an explosion on their apartment floor. Instead of receiving victim support, they were locked up by Dubai police,” Stirling said.
She urged authorities to adopt a more compassionate approach towards people reacting instinctively during a frightening situation, warning that punishing survivors could send the wrong message.
(Also Read: UAE cracks down on 'misleading' posts amid Iran war, 19 Indians arrested)
Middle East conflict
Notably, the arrests come amid heightened tensions in the region following military exchanges involving Iran, the US and Israel. Dubai authorities have temporarily suspended flights at the city’s international airport following a drone-related incident that caused a fire nearby, though officials said no injuries were reported.
It also comes days after a 60-year-old British man, believed to be a tourist, was arrested and charged in the UAE under cybercrime laws over filming and posting content related to Iranian attacks on the country.
Stirling noted that during periods of geopolitical tension, authorities in the UAE often become more sensitive to recordings or images related to security incidents. “Foreigners need to understand that what may seem like normal social media behaviour elsewhere can lead to arrest in the UAE,” she said.
She also warned that in such situations, individuals could initially be treated as national security suspects before the circumstances are clarified. “In times of regional tension, authorities can become hypersensitive, and an innocent mistake can quickly escalate into extremely serious and dangerous situations for foreigners,” Stirling added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More