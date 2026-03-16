Dubai arrests Iranian drone strike survivors after they sent explosion photos to loved ones

Three foreign nationals who survived a drone strike on a residential building in Dubai have been arrested after they shared photographs of the explosion with family members to confirm they were safe, according to a report by Daily Mail. The arrests come amid heightened tensions in the region following military exchanges involving Iran, the US and Israel. (AP)

The Detained in Dubai group said that the individuals were inside their apartment in the Creek Harbour area when a drone struck the building on Wednesday evening, triggering a large explosion. In the immediate aftermath of the blast, the survivors took photos of the damage and sent them privately to loved ones to reassure them that they were alive and unharmed, the Daily Mail reported.

However, the group claims that the three were later arrested after police officers asked them to check their phones and discovered the images.

Commenting on the case, Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, criticised the authorities’ response, saying the individuals were traumatised survivors who should have received support rather than being detained.

“Three traumatised survivors of an Iran drone strike were arrested after privately sharing a photo with loved ones confirming they were alive following an explosion on their apartment floor. Instead of receiving victim support, they were locked up by Dubai police,” Stirling said.

She urged authorities to adopt a more compassionate approach towards people reacting instinctively during a frightening situation, warning that punishing survivors could send the wrong message.

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Middle East conflict Notably, the arrests come amid heightened tensions in the region following military exchanges involving Iran, the US and Israel. Dubai authorities have temporarily suspended flights at the city’s international airport following a drone-related incident that caused a fire nearby, though officials said no injuries were reported.

It also comes days after a 60-year-old British man, believed to be a tourist, was arrested and charged in the UAE under cybercrime laws over filming and posting content related to Iranian attacks on the country.

Stirling noted that during periods of geopolitical tension, authorities in the UAE often become more sensitive to recordings or images related to security incidents. “Foreigners need to understand that what may seem like normal social media behaviour elsewhere can lead to arrest in the UAE,” she said.

She also warned that in such situations, individuals could initially be treated as national security suspects before the circumstances are clarified. “In times of regional tension, authorities can become hypersensitive, and an innocent mistake can quickly escalate into extremely serious and dangerous situations for foreigners,” Stirling added.