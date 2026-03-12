British tourist, 60, arrested in Dubai for filming missile attacks during US-Iran war

A 60-year-old British tourist has been arrested in Dubai for allegedly filming missiles during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, and could face up to two years in prison under the UAE’s cybercrime laws, a campaign group has said. If convicted, the tourist could face up to two years in prison or a fine ranging from AED 20,000 to AED 200,000, or both, as well as deportation. (Representational Image/pexel)

The man, who has not been publicly named, was visiting the Gulf city on holiday when he was taken into custody, as per a report by The Independent. Authorities allegedly detained him after he filmed missiles during the US-Iran war. The tourist reportedly deleted the video immediately when asked and meant no harm. However, he still faces charges under the UAE’s cybercrime legislation.

According to the campaign, the British national is among 21 people of different nationalities arrested in connection with similar cases. Following his arrest, he was held at Bur Dubai police station.

Radha Stirling, CEO of the campaign group Detained in Dubai, said the British tourist is accused of having used “an information network or information technology tool to broadcast, publish, republish or circulate false news, rumours or provocative propaganda that may incite public opinion or disturb public security.”

“The charges sound extremely vague but serious on paper. In reality, the alleged conduct could be something as simple as sharing or commenting on a video that is already circulating online,” she said.

“Under UAE cybercrime laws, the person who originally posts content can be charged, but so can anyone who reshapes, reposts or comments on it. One video can quickly lead to dozens of people facing criminal charges,” Stirling added.

If convicted, the tourist could face up to two years in prison or a fine ranging from AED 20,000 to AED 200,000, or both, as well as deportation.

Middle East conflict The arrest comes amid heightened tensions in the region following military exchanges involving Iran, the US and Israel. According to officials, hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles have been intercepted since the escalation began, with some incidents causing damage to infrastructure, including an airport and a hotel.

Stirling said authorities in the UAE are particularly sensitive during periods of regional conflict, and some individuals have reportedly been questioned after recording or temporarily filming missile interceptions.

She warned that social media behaviour considered normal elsewhere could lead to legal trouble in the UAE.

“Foreigners need to understand that what may seem like normal social media behaviour elsewhere can lead to arrest in the UAE,” Stirling said, adding that in some cases, people may be treated as national security suspects before facts are clarified.

She also cautioned that during times of geopolitical tension, even minor actions can quickly escalate into serious legal situations for foreign visitors. “In times of regional tension, authorities can become hypersensitive, and innocent mistake can quickly escalate into extremely serious and dangerous situations for foreigners,” she said.