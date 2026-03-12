Dubai Creek Harbor: Videos show building on fire after drone attack amid Iran war

Videos of the building on fire surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

“Authorities in Dubai are responding to an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbor,” they said.

A drone fell on a building near Dubai 's Creek Harbor area, causing a fire in a building on Wednesday. The incident was confirmed by the Dubai Media Office. Evacuation was carried out to ensure the safety of everyone in the building.

Dubai has been among the places in the Middle East targeted by Iranian forces amid the conflict there. The unrest started after the US and Israel launched a joint strike, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Dubai authorities provide update on Creek Harbor incident Authorities provided further updates on the blaze via a series of posts on X.

“Civil Defense teams have brought a minor fire in the building under control. No injuries have been reported so far,” they said. In another update, they added “Authorities have fully brought the fire under control, and all residents are safe. No injuries have been reported.”

Photos shared by Dubai authorities showed a floor of the building having sustained fire damage.

Creek Harbor is a posh neighborhood in Dubai that offers a range of apartments, penthouses and luxury hotels, including Vida Creek Harbor, Address Harbor Point, and Palace Residences. Several other areas of Dubai have also come under attack since the conflict with Iran started.

A fire had also been reported at Jumeirah Palm and the Dubai airport had also been hit as Iran launched attacks.

UN body slams Iran's attacks on neighbors Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council slammed Iran for attacking its neighbors in the Gulf.

“To the people under the barrage and the constant bombardment of the Iranian regime, the UN Security Council stands with you. We uniformly condemn Iran’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians,” said Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN.

The resolution was proposed by Bahrain on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council. It decried Iran’s retaliation against a number of civilian targets, which included energy facilities, as a violation of international law. Further, it called for freedom of navigation in international shipping lanes, which included the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for oil and gas transit and has been effectively closed for days.

Russia, meanwhile, proposed that all parties immediately stop military activities and return to negotiations. However, this did not pass.