Dubai Creek Harbor: Videos show building on fire after drone attack amid Iran war
Videos on social media showed a fire at a building Dubai's Creek Harbor amid the Middle East conflict involving Iran and Israel.
A drone fell on a building near Dubai's Creek Harbor area, causing a fire in a building on Wednesday. The incident was confirmed by the Dubai Media Office. Evacuation was carried out to ensure the safety of everyone in the building.
“Authorities in Dubai are responding to an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbor,” they said.
Also Read | Did Israel attack North Korea embassy? Fact-checking viral claim about missile strike amid Iran war
Videos of the building on fire surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.
“Scenes from Dubai tonight after a drone attack,” a page wrote.
Dubai has been among the places in the Middle East targeted by Iranian forces amid the conflict there. The unrest started after the US and Israel launched a joint strike, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
Dubai authorities provide update on Creek Harbor incident
Authorities provided further updates on the blaze via a series of posts on X.
“Civil Defense teams have brought a minor fire in the building under control. No injuries have been reported so far,” they said. In another update, they added “Authorities have fully brought the fire under control, and all residents are safe. No injuries have been reported.”
Photos shared by Dubai authorities showed a floor of the building having sustained fire damage.
Creek Harbor is a posh neighborhood in Dubai that offers a range of apartments, penthouses and luxury hotels, including Vida Creek Harbor, Address Harbor Point, and Palace Residences. Several other areas of Dubai have also come under attack since the conflict with Iran started.
A fire had also been reported at Jumeirah Palm and the Dubai airport had also been hit as Iran launched attacks.
UN body slams Iran's attacks on neighbors
Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council slammed Iran for attacking its neighbors in the Gulf.
“To the people under the barrage and the constant bombardment of the Iranian regime, the UN Security Council stands with you. We uniformly condemn Iran’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians,” said Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN.
The resolution was proposed by Bahrain on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council. It decried Iran’s retaliation against a number of civilian targets, which included energy facilities, as a violation of international law. Further, it called for freedom of navigation in international shipping lanes, which included the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for oil and gas transit and has been effectively closed for days.
Russia, meanwhile, proposed that all parties immediately stop military activities and return to negotiations. However, this did not pass.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More