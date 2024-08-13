Tamil Nadu teacher kicks and slaps students for losing football match. Shocking video surfaces

The video of a Tamil Nadu teacher's shocking treatment of his team after a football match has left viewers in disbelief. The now-viral clip shows the coach kicking and slapping the players, a sight that has sparked widespread outrage and calls for strict action against the coach. The image shows a teacher in Tamil Nadu assaulting his students for losing a football match. (Screengrab)

In the video, the students of the football team are seen sitting on the ground with the teacher, talking to one of the players at the end of the line. Within a few moments, he slaps the student. As he continues speaking with others, he slaps them and kicks them. He further pulls the hair of some of the players, who are seen trying to shield themselves from the teacher’s assault. The crowd surrounding the players are seen watching the scene unfold without intervening.

At one point, the teacher asks one of the players, apparently the goalkeeper, “Are you a man or a woman? How can you let him score." He asks another, How did you let the ball get past you,” adding, "Can't you play under pressure." While assaulting another student, he questioned, “Why was there no communication.”

Take a look at the shocking video here:

According to NDTV, the incident occurred at a government-aided school near Mettur, in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu. The teacher accused of assaulting his students is identified as Annamalai.

How did social media react?

The video outraged people, with many demanding strict action. “Should be behind bars,” wrote an X user. Another added, “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, bro. I still see youth coaches lambasting their players after defeats or poor performances. Even when I used to play for my school team back in the day, my coach used to humiliate each of us after losing a tourney. Sad to still see this.”

A third posted, “Who is he? He should be banned from football.” A fourth joined, “Seriously, is he a coach?”

A senior officer from the district education department told the outlet, "We have suspended the teacher and will do a thorough inquiry.”