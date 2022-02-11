Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata Group shares post about JRD Tata’s iconic pilot’s license he earned in 1929

The post about JRD Tata was shared on Tata Group's Instagram page.
The image of was posted on Instagram by Tata Group.(Instagram/@tatacompanies)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 10:26 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Tata Group recently took to Instagram to share an interesting piece of history involving JRD Tata. The post, which has now created a buzz, is about the industrialist being the first in India to earn a commercial aviator's certificate.

In the caption of the post, they shared the story in detail. “Do you know about the connection between India’s first pilot’s license and the first flight of Air India? The story goes back to #TDTY in 1929,” they wrote. Then they explained how “on February 10, 1929, JRD ‘Jeh’ Tata earned the first commercial aviator's certificate in India.”

“Jeh not only set up India’s first airline -- Tata Air Service, which later became Air India -- but also went on to pilot its inaugural flight. On an exciting October dawn in 1932, he soared into the sky from Karachi in a Puss Moth, flying towards Bombay at what was then a “dazzling 100 miles an hour”. All he was armed with was a pair of goggles, his trusted slide rule that he always carried on flights, “a silent prayer”, and his little blue and gold aviator’s certificate that bore the Number 1,” they added. The post is complete with two images and one of them shows the iconic license of JRD Tata.

Take a look at the post:

The post, which was shared yesterday, has accumulated more than 5,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to put up various comments.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” shared another. “That's a treasured history of not only Jeh but of India as well....,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

