Tata Nexon skids off road after tyre detaches, man shares harrowing experience

Tata Nexon skids off road after tyre detaches, man shares harrowing experience

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 27, 2023 11:51 AM IST

The incident occurred on December 23, and the ordeal lasted for 28 hours. After a post detailing the incident was shared on X, Tata Motors reacted to it.

A man from Madhya Pradesh detailed a terrifying encounter in which his Tata Nexonskidded off the road after a tyre separated due to a broken wheel hub. X user Tanmay Raju stated that the incident occurred on December 23, as his two friends were driving from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi to Prayagraj airport in Uttar Pradesh to pick him up. Thankfully, everyone inside the car was safe after the incident.

Snapshot of the broken tyre on Tata Nexon. (Twitter/@Tanmay Raju)
Later, when the three tried to contact Tata Motors for help, they only faced more issues.

"We faced challenges seeking assistance from Tata Motors, who sent two unhelpful individuals with a towing truck. After a prolonged delay of over six hours, they stated that we needed to arrange a hydra to lift the car back onto the road before they would tow it," wrote Raju in one of his tweets.

He further added, "Left stranded, we endured a harrowing 28 hours in the field, facing cold temperatures without adequate food or water. Disappointingly, Tata Motors later demanded payment for the tow truck despite their lack of assistance." (Also Read: Bengaluru man receives ‘defective’ Tata Nexon from showroom, company responds)

The next day, Raju found a private tow truck service, which towed the car to Rewa Tata Motors workshop.

He also shared pictures of the damaged car in his tweets.

Since Raju shared this post it has garnered significant attention and numerous likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the incident.

The official X handle of Tata Motors Cars also replied to the post. They wrote, "Hi Tanmay, we'd really like to look into the concern you've raised. Please share your primary & alternate contact number, email ID & dealer information via DM, so that we can connect with you for further help."

An individual wrote, "The same happened with me in 2020, in Ahmednagar - Kalyan Highway, in Maharashtra. The project team sent by Tata Motors covered up the whole incident. My vehicle was lost totally, and I received only the insurance amount. I and my friend got minor injuries."

A second commented, "You can never get a perfect car from Tata."

"That's sad," posted a third.

