Bengaluru man receives ‘defective’ Tata Nexon from showroom, company responds

A man from Bengaluru took to Instagram to share that he had received a ‘defective’ Tata Nexon car from the showroom. He alleges that the dealer registered the vehicle in his name without conducting a pre-delivery inspection (PDI) or quality control (QC). The man also claims that neither the dealer nor the company have taken any steps to address the issue. Alongside, he shared a detailed video highlighting the issues he found with his car. The image shows improperly fitted door rubber beading and shoddy welding, among other flaws in Tata Nexon.(Instagram/@shras007)

“Dreams of my family shattered when I went to take delivery of Nexon facelift Automatic Petrol Fearless Plus worth 18.2 lakh from probably the worst dealer of Tata Motors i.e. Prerana Motors, Yelahanka, as they tried to sell me a defective Nexon Facelift vehicle without doing PDI or any QC of the vehicle they registered in my name,” reads a part of the caption to the video shared on Instagram by Sharath Kumar T.

In the next few lines, he shared that neither Prerana nor Tata Motors had resolved the issue or provided him with a replacement or refund. “All they want is me to accept their vehicle after it’s repaired with a 2 year extended warranty. Prerana or Tata have no sympathy or guts to accept their mistake, they only keep trying to convince me that it’s a good vehicle to drive. Please help me in sharing this so that others don’t make payment for a vehicle without PDI or QC.”

The video shows the customer pointing out various flaws in Tata Nexon, such as water in the headlights, scratches on the front bumper, quarter panel, and tailgate frame, shoddy welding and improperly fitted door rubber beading.

Watch the video here:

Tata Nexon commented on this video and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the customer. To this, Sharath Kumar T replied, “Already in discussion with Prerana CEO Prithvi & Tata Karnataka Zonal Manager Mohammed Ahmed. I’m not at all happy with the solution. We will rather meet in court soon.”

Here’s how others reacted to this video:

An individual shared, “I also have a Tata car, but when we were going to buy it, we searched for a good showroom, so we purchased from Goldrush Tata Lucknow. The service of Goldrush is the best, and they take care of customer satisfaction. They called me for PDI (pre-delivery inspection) and installed all accessories and music system display in front of me.”

“This is why pre-delivery checkup is very important,” wrote another.

A third commented, “Had the same experience with our Tata vehicle in Gurgaon! Gave us the old model only! Software was not updated!”

“Go to consumer court. Don’t give up,” remarked a fourth.

A fifth added, “That’s why PDI is a must before loan disbursement and down payment; you should have rejected the car in PDI itself.”