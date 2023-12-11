Cab driver-passenger squabble over 5 caught on camera. Watch

A video capturing a heated exchange between a cab driver and a passenger has been doing the rounds on social media and raking up numerous responses from people. The confrontation is about the cab driver allegedly asking a woman to pay more than the fare that was displayed for her ride. After the driver notices that the woman is recording him, he becomes agitated. (Screengrab)

The video shared on Instagram opens to show the cab driver asking the woman to pay ₹100 for the ride, while the fare displayed on her confirmed ride was ₹95. As the woman tries to clarify this, the driver notices that she is recording him and becomes agitated. The argument continues as the driver insists that the passenger will have to pay for any extra distance covered during the ride.

After the video gained widespread attention, the company apologised on behalf of the driver’s behaviour and assured that decisive measures will be taken to resolve the issue.

“We are truly sorry for the distressing encounter our passenger had to endure. The behaviour displayed by the driver is absolutely not tolerated on our platform, and we are committed to taking decisive measures to address such incidents, as the safety of our customers is paramount to us. Our dedicated team will thoroughly assess this matter through an internal inquiry. We kindly urge the individual who posted about this to get in touch with us privately. Any further details you can share would be immensely valuable to us. Thank you,” commented inDrive on the video.

“Bruh it’s not about ₹5! These drivers usually overcharge, and some even somehow change prices on the app and start a fight. If it was a normal auto or cab, this would have been okay, but when people use cab services and get a fixed price, then isn’t it unfair that you pay extra just to satisfy someone’s greed?” posted an individual.

Another tagged inDrive and wrote, “One of the drivers from InDrive took an extra ₹200, claiming it was due to traffic, and he became aggressive. Fearing for my safety, I gave him the extra money to diffuse the situation and ensure my well-being.”

“She should give what’s on the app. Nothing more. If she gives ₹5 today, tomorrow, the taxi driver will charge everyone for extra,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Not about the money but about the inappropriate behaviour.”

The video was shared a while back on Instagram. It has received over 2.5 million views. What are your thoughts on this video?