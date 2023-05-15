Taylor Swift stops her performance to defend fan against aggressive security guard during 'Eras Tour' concert

Taylor Swift, who recently resumed her “Eras Tour” in the Northeast, was seen calling out an overbearing security guard during her performance at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 7th. Videos captured by concert-goers show Swift interrupting her 2014 hit, “Bad Blood,” to defend a fan in the crowd. She was overheard saying, “She’s fine,” before continuing to sing. A few seconds later, Swift abruptly stopped singing again and shouted, “She wasn’t doing anything,” before yelling out to the security guard twice, “Hey! Stop!” The audience cheered as Swift defended the fan against the alleged aggressive actions of the security guard.

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(AP)

Though it is unclear what exactly happened in the crowd to prompt this reaction, one concert-goer alleged that security guards at the stadium were being quite forceful when trying to get people to move off of the barricade. They reportedly "kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off the barricade instead of just telling us to move."

On Sunday morning, TikTok user Caitlin Gabell posted a now-viral video where she revealed she was "the girl that Taylor talked to last night." She claimed that the security guard had been "harassing" her group and was "on top" of them whenever they "had fun." Gabell noted that Swift noticed that she and her friends were having fun, but the security guard did not like it. She added that the security guard was subsequently escorted out, and they were offered free tickets for that night’s show.

The video has sparked reactions from fans on social media, with many praising Swift for standing up for the fan. Others said the video was an example of why the singer is a role model for many young people. “She’s always been an advocate for her fans, and this video just further proves that she truly cares,” one Twitter user said.

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour," her first in five years, began in March in Glendale, Arizona, and has been a resounding success with a three-hour set list, stunning costume changes, and impressive stunts. However, a TikTok user recently claimed that she felt unsafe during the third night of the Nashville leg of the tour at Nissan Stadium. Despite this incident, Swift will carry on with the tour, with upcoming shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, before heading to other venues across the United States.

