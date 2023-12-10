Teacher joins students to dance to viral song Gulabi Sharara. Watch

The song Gulabi Sharara has taken over social media. A teacher and her students too hopped on the viral trend with a beautiful dance performance. They were seen dancing in absolute synchronisation while portraying smiles on their faces.

The image shows a teacher dancing to Gulabi Sharara with her students. (Instagram/@kajalasudanii)

The video was posted on Instagram by fitness trainer Kajal Asudani. The video opens to show the teacher and her students standing in front of a room. While the teacher is seen wearing a saree, her students are in uniforms. A text insert also appears on the screen that reads, “When your physics lecturer has got some moves”.

Take a look at this wonderful dance video:

The video was shared three days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 3.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“I love this. A like from another physics teacher,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so cute,” added another. “I deserve such a teacher too,” joined a third. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.