Teacher teaches Hindi alphabets using a special song. Video wows people

There are some teachers who go beyond their scope of duty to impart knowledge to the students in such ways that prepare them for a better future. A video showing one such teacher was recently posted online. The wonderful video shows him teaching Hindi alphabets to children using a special song.

The video is posted by Twitter user Ankit Yadav. When translated from Hindi, the caption posted along with the video reads, “What a wonderful way to teach. Great Guruji.”

The video opens to show the teacher standing in front of a blackboard with Hindi alphabets written on it. For each of them, he sings a special line that the students repeat.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 77,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received close to 6,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Such a unique and wonderful idea,” posted a Twitter user. “Good job sir ji,” expressed another. “I liked it, fantastic,” commented a third. “Lots of respect to the teacher because of his excellent way of teaching style,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?