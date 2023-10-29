'Teacher to us all': Anand Mahindra lauds Asian Para Games gold medalist Sheetal Devi, pledges customised car

World’s first armless female archer, Sheetal Devi, 16, delivered a stellar performance at the recently concluded Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. She won numerous medals at the international sports event in the individual and mixed team category. Soon, congratulations poured in from different parts of the country. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to X to share that he is inspired by the archer who defied all odds and made India proud. In a heartwarming gesture, Mahindra pledged to gift a customised car to extend his support to the athlete.

Para archer Sheetal Devi at the recently concluded Asian Para Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China.(ANI)

“I will never, ever again complain about petty problems in my life. #SheetalDevi you are a teacher to us all. Please pick any car from our range & we will award it to you & customise it for your use,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video featuring Sheetal Devi on X.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Anand Mahindra here:

The tweet was shared a day ago by Anand Mahindra. It has since raked up nearly two million views and still counting. Many flocked to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral tweet by Anand Mahindra:

An X user expressed, “I really cried watching her so powerful and inspiring story.”

“Excellent sir. That’s a million dollar statement,” shared another.

A third joined, “Yes sir, it is really inspirational to all of us. Her courage and achievement is awesome.”

“She is truly an inspiration for all of us. Great to see this sir,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth commented, “Modern Eklavya, affirming that people can be Limitless.”

“A great gesture,” joined a sixth.

Sheetal Devi at Asian Para Games 2023

Sheetal Devi clinched a gold medal in the women’s individual compound open event at Asian Para Games 2023. She also formed a winning duo with Rakesh Kumar, securing the gold medal in the compound mixed team event by defeating China. Furthermore, Sheetal Devi, along with Sarita, earned a silver medal in women's doubles compound archery.

