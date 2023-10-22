IIT-B students make Anand Mahindra ‘proud’ with ‘world’s first foldable diamond frame e-bike’

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a few pictures of himself assembling and riding a bike around his office compound. IIT Bombay students created the bike that Mahindra took for a ride. Alongside the pictures, the industrialist lauded the students for creating the ‘world’s first foldable diamond frame e-bike’. Anand Mahindra taking the bike created by IIT-B students for a spin. (X/@anandmahindra)

“A bunch of IIT Bombay guys have made us proud again,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a few pictures of himself assembling and riding the bike on X. “They’ve created the first foldable diamond frame e-bike with full-size wheels in the world. That makes the bike not only 35% more efficient than other foldable bikes but it makes the bike stable at higher than medium speed. And it’s the only bike that doesn’t have to be lifted after folding,” he further added.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Anand Mahindra here:

The tweet was shared a day ago on X. It has since gone viral with over one million views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral tweet:

“That’s genuinely remarkable news! Huge congratulations to the IIT Bombay team for their innovation and the impressive e-bike they’ve developed. The foldable diamond frame design is a game-changer, and its 35% more efficient than other foldable bikes makes it even more exceptional. Moreover, the enhanced stability at higher speeds is a significant advantage worth celebrating,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Impressive innovation from IIT Bombay! The world’s first foldable diamond frame ebike is a game-changer. Increased efficiency, stability at higher speeds, and no lifting after folding - that’s a revolution on wheels!”

“It is such a well thought out and designed function keeping the heart of the bike intact. Kudos to the team, this will motivate people to carry their bikes in their long distance journeys. And that’s a fantastic motivation,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Wow. Great going. Will definitely check out this one.”

“It’s a great way to support eco-conscious mobility and innovation. Keep moving forward towards a more sustainable future!” wrote a fifth.

Also Read| Kane Williamson adds hilarious twist to post about meeting The Great Khali

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON