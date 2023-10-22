Elon Musk reacts to Jeff Bezos’ viral review of milk on Amazon

Six years after founding the e-commerce giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos started reviewing products on the company’s website from 2000 to 2006. He reviewed products, including books, binoculars and more. Now, an old review by him has gone viral online. It has elicited a flurry of reactions from people, including one from billionaire Elon Musk. Jeff Bezos awarded the product a perfect five-star rating and expressed that he is a ‘long-time fan’. (X/@JeffBezos and AFP)

“Jeff Bezos has 9 product reviews on Amazon… including this gem on a jug of Tuscan milk,” wrote X user Trung Phan while sharing a screenshot of the review on the microblogging platform.

The Amazon founder reviewed a Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D Milk bottle in August 2006. He awarded the product a perfect five-star rating and expressed that he is a ‘long-time fan’. He also added, “I love milk so much that I’ve been drinking it since the day I was born. I don’t think it was Tuscan, though.” A total of 102 people found the review helpful. Elon Musk reacted to this review with a laughing emoji.

Take a look at the post here:

The post was shared two days ago on X. It has since gone viral with over 1.2 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. A few even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this viral tweet:

“Only 3 stars for Tuscan milk?” posted an individual.

Another added, “You could buy milk on Amazon in 2006?”

“Bezos gave a much more positive review of Tuscan milk than the average reviewer did!” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Stuff I didn’t know I would love to see.”

“This is for real, is so funny,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Why only 3 stars? How can the milk be that bad?”

Jeff Bezos’ earliest Amazon review is for the 1997 Academy Award-winning film ‘Life is Beautiful.’ He gave it five stars and called it a ‘masterpiece.’ “This movie is absolutely all it’s cracked up to be. Hysterically funny and simultaneously a tear jerker -- it’s ultimately very uplifting. The cinematography is also fantastic -- amazing use of colour. The DVD has dubbed English as an option, but I strongly recommend going with the subtitles instead so you can hear Benigni’s amazing acting and passion. Too bad the DVD doesn’t include any deleted scenes. With Benigni, I think it would be particularly fun to see out-takes. Absolutely a great movie!” wrote Jeff Bezos back in March 17, 2000 on Amazon.

