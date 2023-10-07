Elon Musk ‘requests’ that a scandal about him should be called…

Elon Musk’s recent post on X about himself has left people in splits. He shared a tweet where he ‘requested’ everyone to use a special moniker in case of a scandal involving him. He wrote that he would like it to be called “Elongate.” Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X. (REUTERS)

“If there’s a big scandal about me, my only request is that it be called Elongate,” Musk wrote. In another tweet on the thread, Elon Musk also added an edit. He just shared the word, “if.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the tweet has collected close to 8.7 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Also, the share has prompted people to post varied reactions. A few also took the route of hilarity and shared memes to showcase their reactions.

Just like this individual who created a meme based on Musk’s tweet. What is even more amusing is that the user also received a reply from Elon Musk. Reacting to the meme, the Tesla CEO wrote, “Nice.” Later, Musk also reposted the meme on X.

How did other X users react to Elon Musk’s tweet?

“Not Muskgate?” asked an X user. “What about Elongon?” joined another. “You intrigue everybody,” commented a third. “You got it Elongate,” added a fourth. “Classic Elon,” wrote a fifth. Some also showed their reactions through GIFs or laughing out loud emoticons.

Elon Musk’s presence on X

Business magnate Elon Musk joined the platform back in 2009, and currently has over 159 million followers. He closed his acquisition of Twitter in October 2022. Since then, he implemented several changes, including rebranding the platform as X. From updates about his companies to opinions on contemporary issues to hilarious memes, Musk shares varied posts on X.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!