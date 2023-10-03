Elon Musk’s ‘life of a gamer’ meme on X goes crazy viral

Elon Musk’s love for sharing hilarious memes on X is no secret, and his recent visual joke depicts the ‘life of a gamer.’ But why did the tech billionaire suddenly shared a gaming-related meme? For the past few days, he has shared several posts about testing a new video game streaming feature on X. He also posted a video that shows him live-streaming himself playing the game called, Diablo IV dungeon. Elon Musk's gaming-related meme has prompted people to post varied reactions. (AP)

The X owner posted the gaming-related meme without any caption. The image itself has a line written on it that reads, “The life of a gamer.” The cartoon shows a person getting up, looking out the window, and saying ‘What a beautiful day.” Usually, in such a setting most will go out to enjoy the day but the cartoon shows the person sitting in front of a computer to continue playing games.

Take a look at this meme posted by Elon Musk:

The post was shared a few hours ago. However, it didn’t take long for netizens to notice it. The tweet soon went crazy viral and has collected nearly 14 million views so far. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about the gaming-related meme?

“And sleep with the computer on always,” suggested an X user. “That's the story for every hardcore X user too,” joined another. “True story. Real life,” expressed a third. “Waking up in the morning? Nuh uh!” joined a fourth. “There is no clock in the life of a gamer,” wrote a fifth. A few reacted to the tweet using laughing out loud emoticons.

About X's live game streaming feature:

To transform X into a comprehensive app, Elon Musk is testing out a few new features, reports Mashable. He is conducting trials to incorporate video game streaming. Besides, he is also working on incorporating live shopping features on the microblogging platform.

