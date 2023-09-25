Elon Musk impressed by this feature on iPhone 15, says he will buy it

The new iPhone 15 has created waves across the globe ever since its release. Amid the hype of the new features that this phone offers, Elon Musk has shared his prime reason for buying the new iPhone 15. Elon Musk shared that he will be buying the new iPhone 15 for this reason. (Reuters)

It all started when Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a tweet praising the iPhone 15's camera work. He wrote, "World-renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu show us creativity is limitless with iPhone 15 Pro Max. Their vivid photos display breathtaking views from the beauty of summer in Rhode Island to the other-worldly deserts of Utah. Thank you for showing me your work." (Also Read: Elon Musk posts epic ‘Namaste’ pic and video of humanoid robot, leaves Indians gushing- Watch)

After this tweet was shared, Elon Musk was quick to notice it and replied on it by saying, "The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible."

Soon after this post, Cook shared a few more pictures from the Apple product launch. To this, Musk simply replied by saying, "I'm buying one!"

This post was shared by Musk on September 25. Since being shared, it went viral with over three lakh views and close to 5,000 likes. Many even reacted to the post by praising the iPhone 15 features. Some even inquired about the Apple watch and if Musk plans to buy that too.

Here's what people are saying about Elon Musk buying iPhone 15:

An individual wrote, "Which colour are you planning to buy?"

A second added, "Just finished setting up my new Apple Watch Ultra 2! You should get one, Elon."

"I think when Elon says he buys something, he means the whole company. Bye bye iPhone," joked another.

A fourth said, "The camera on the 15 Pro Max is absolutely amazing! 5X optical zoom is pretty nice!"

A fifth shared, "Wow, amazing."

"I saw the ad for the new Apple watch here on X, and I ordered one right away," wrote a sixth X user.

What are your thoughts on iPhone 15? Are you planning to buy it?