Two gold medals for J&K archers at Asian Para Games

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 28, 2023 09:39 PM IST

In a high-intensity clash with the hosts, Rakesh and Sheetal Devi defeated China and won the gold medal in compound mixed team

Archers Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi and Sarita, trained and groomed at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine’s sports complex at Katra, bagged five medals, including two golds, at Asian Para Games at Hangzhou in China in different categories, officials said.

The para archers posing with their medals, in Jammu. (HT Photo)
The Asian Para Games were organised from October 22 to October 28.

In a high-intensity clash with the hosts, Rakesh and Sheetal Devi defeated China and won the gold medal in compound mixed team. Rakesh hails from Natalie village in Katra of Reasi district

Sheetal Devi hails from Loi Dhar, a remote village in Kishtwar district.

Rakesh Kumar secured a silver in men’s individual compound archery in a closely fought contest against Iran. Teaming up with Suraj Singh, he clinched a silver medal in men’s doubles compound open event.

Sheetal Devi delivered a phenomenal performance, clinching the gold in women’s individual compound open event after defeating Singapore in a nail biting competition. Sheetal and Sarita also won the silver in women’s doubles compound archery. This is a hat-trick of medals for Sheetal and Rakesh at the Asian Para Games.

In a post on micro-blogging platform “X”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the three.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairperson of the shrine board, congratulated all the sports persons for their performance in the games.

Saturday, October 28, 2023
