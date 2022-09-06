Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Teacher’s interesting way of explaining the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana goes viral. Watch

Teacher’s interesting way of explaining the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana goes viral. Watch

trending
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 04:47 PM IST

The video of a teacher explaining the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana in an interesting way goes viral.

The image is taken from a video of a teacher explaining the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana in an interesting way.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A teacher’s interesting way of explaining Jana Gana Mana has gone viral and received an outpouring of love. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a man giving a presentation to explain certain aspects of the National Anthem. Instagram user who goes by its_nick.8182 shared the video.

The video opens with the man pointing towards a map. He then circles certain points on the map to explain certain points about the national anthem. Take a look at the video to watch what he explains.

The video was posted about seven days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 17 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered close to 1.8 million likes and counting. The video also received tons of appreciative comments.

“Thank you for explaining beautifully what Tagore wrote in golden ink!!,” wrote an Instagram user. “Excellent,” expressed another. A few also showed their reactions through heart emoticons. A few mentioned that the man mistakenly calls the National Anthem “rashtrageet" instead of “rashtragaan.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP