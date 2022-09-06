Teacher’s interesting way of explaining the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana goes viral. Watch

A teacher’s interesting way of explaining Jana Gana Mana has gone viral and received an outpouring of love. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a man giving a presentation to explain certain aspects of the National Anthem. Instagram user who goes by its_nick.8182 shared the video.

The video opens with the man pointing towards a map. He then circles certain points on the map to explain certain points about the national anthem. Take a look at the video to watch what he explains.

The video was posted about seven days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 17 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered close to 1.8 million likes and counting. The video also received tons of appreciative comments.

“Thank you for explaining beautifully what Tagore wrote in golden ink!!,” wrote an Instagram user. “Excellent,” expressed another. A few also showed their reactions through heart emoticons. A few mentioned that the man mistakenly calls the National Anthem “rashtrageet" instead of “rashtragaan.”