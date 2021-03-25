Home / Trending / Teacher’s socially distant custom greetings for students win netizens’ hearts
Teacher’s socially distant custom greetings for students win netizens’ hearts

As the clip goes on, one by one the students approach the teacher as he breaks into separate groovy routines for each of them.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The image shows the teacher dancing with a student.(Reddit/MadeMeSmile)

A video featuring a school teacher greeting his students in the jolliest way and pumping up their energy has grabbed the attention of netizens. After a long period of staying shut due to the pandemic induced lockdown, schools are slowly reopening with proper precaution and social distancing. This teacher’s socially distant greeting may leave you smiling too.

Shared on Reddit, the clip starts with the teacher standing in front of the classroom and dancing. As the clip goes on, one by one the students approach him as he breaks into separate groovy routines for each of them. The energetic video is something that you cannot miss.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some seven hours ago, the clip has garnered over 1,300 upvotes and several comments. People found the video to be really inspiring and heartening. While some praised the teacher’s efforts, others pointed out how cheerful, the routine made the kids.

“Let's not forget that he memorizes all the routines for the kids in his class,” wrote a Reddit user. “I love how confident the kids are walking into class after,” commented another. “I wish I had 1% of the energy and positivity of this man,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

