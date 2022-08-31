Teachers tied to a tree by students, beaten over poor marks in Jharkhand’s Dumka | Watch

In Jharkhand’s Dumka district, a group of school students tied their teachers to a tree and allegedly beat them up for giving them low scores which resulted in the students failing their exams.

News agency ANI posted pictures of the incident showing teachers held by a tree with a red rope, surrounded by a group of agitated students in school uniform, with one of them holding a stick and another recording the video of the incident.

In the 59 second viral video, a student can be seen shouting, “I want to make this video viral…these people were only involved, the public should know.” The students can be seen further alleging that as many as ten students were failed because the teachers did not mark them for practicals.

The teachers were released after the officials reached the spot on receiving the information and were taken for treatment.

Speaking on the matter, the Block Education Extension Officer of Dumka’s Gopikandar village, Surendra Hebram said that when the officials reached the place of the incident, the students complained that they were given fewer marks in practical examinations and no explanation was provided by the teachers for the same.

School teacher Kumar Suman said that the incident followed after the students called the teachers on the pretext of holding a meeting. ‘The students complained their results were spoiled,’ he said, adding that the teachers could not have done anything in this regard. 'The poor performance of the students was due to the practical marks not being included in the result which was to be done by the school’s headmaster,' the teacher explained.

Officials have said that the matter will be investigated and proper action will be taken.

Hindustan Times cannot verify the contents of the video.

