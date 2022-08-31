Teachers tied to a tree by students, beaten over poor marks in Jharkhand’s Dumka | Watch
In the viral video the teachers were seen held by a tree with a red rope, surrounded by a group of agitated students in school uniform.
In Jharkhand’s Dumka district, a group of school students tied their teachers to a tree and allegedly beat them up for giving them low scores which resulted in the students failing their exams.
News agency ANI posted pictures of the incident showing teachers held by a tree with a red rope, surrounded by a group of agitated students in school uniform, with one of them holding a stick and another recording the video of the incident.
In the 59 second viral video, a student can be seen shouting, “I want to make this video viral…these people were only involved, the public should know.” The students can be seen further alleging that as many as ten students were failed because the teachers did not mark them for practicals.
The teachers were released after the officials reached the spot on receiving the information and were taken for treatment.
Speaking on the matter, the Block Education Extension Officer of Dumka’s Gopikandar village, Surendra Hebram said that when the officials reached the place of the incident, the students complained that they were given fewer marks in practical examinations and no explanation was provided by the teachers for the same.
Also Read | Dumka murder: Jharkhand HC summons DGP, seeks report on details of incident
School teacher Kumar Suman said that the incident followed after the students called the teachers on the pretext of holding a meeting. ‘The students complained their results were spoiled,’ he said, adding that the teachers could not have done anything in this regard. 'The poor performance of the students was due to the practical marks not being included in the result which was to be done by the school’s headmaster,' the teacher explained.
Officials have said that the matter will be investigated and proper action will be taken.
Hindustan Times cannot verify the contents of the video.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
-
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics