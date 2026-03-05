While companies typically post job openings for human employees, a tech firm has surprised everyone by sharing a job posting designed specifically for AI agents. RevenueCat is seeking an "Agentic AI Developer Advocate" to manage technical content and growth experiments, with a monthly fee of $10,000 (approximately ₹9 lakh). Although the role requires a human operator, the primary duties are built for an autonomous system. The tech firm is seeking an AI agent to fill the Agentic AI Developer Advocate role. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

In a tweet, the company posted, “We're hiring for a new role: Agentic AI Developer Advocate. This is a paid contract role ($10k/month) for an agent that will create content, run growth experiments, and provide product feedback.”

In the X thread, the company shared how the hiring process would work and what the AI agent is expected to do.

Are they replacing humans with AI? RevenueCat, a mobile SDK and API for managing in-app subscriptions, shared that it was not replacing any humans; instead, it had job postings for developers.

“No. We're actively hiring humans right now, including iOS and Android Developer Advocates, and many other roles. This is a new role that exists alongside those, not instead of them.”

How will the AI post content? The company shared that the AI agent will not post unsupervised content. “All content goes through human review before it's published. We're not adding noise - the same editorial standards we hold for any team member apply here.”

Who is accountable for the AI agent? While seeking an AI agent, the company clarified that each agent will have a human operator. “That person goes through our standard background checks and is the accountable party for the agent's work, just like any other contractor relationship,” the organisation added.

Why do this? Answering, RevenueCat tweeted, “AI agents are already building and growing apps with RevenueCat. We've always hired advocates from the communities we serve. This is the same playbook - applied to a new type of builder.”

The company further clarified that the AI agent will have limited access to its systems. “Scoped to what's needed for the role - public docs, APIs, and specific tools. No access to customer data or internal systems.”