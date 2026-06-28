Techie earning 12 LPA faces layoff dilemma, weighs 7 lakh severance against support role

A software developer with three years of experience has sought advice online after being caught in a difficult situation amid a mass layoff at his company. The techie said his team was heavily affected by the layoffs and he was given two choices by his manager, one involving a forced internal move and the other ending in job loss with severance.

A techie with 3 years’ experience seeks advice after being forced to choose between severance and app support. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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(Also read: Company shuts India operations, lays off 150 employees over 9 pm call: ‘No severance')

Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “Hi everyone, I’m in a really tough spot and could use some advice from folks who have navigated this market recently. I’m a Software Developer with about 3 years of experience. My company is currently going through a mass layoff, and my team was heavily impacted. My manager gave me two options: Option 1 is to move to the Application/Production Support team. My official job title would technically remain "Software Developer," but my day-to-day work would shift entirely to production support, including handling tickets, debugging, and maybe some on-call work. Option 2 is to refuse the move and get laid off. My last working day would be July 30, and if I take this route, they will offer me a severance package of approximately ₹7 lakh. My CTC is ₹12 LPA. If I accept the ₹7 lakh severance, my notice period will be 30 days. What would be the best option for me?”

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The post was shared with the title: “Mass layoff at my company (3 YOE). Should I take ~7L severance or accept a forced move to App Support?”

Take a look here at the post:

Internet weighs in

The post drew several reactions from users, many of whom advised the techie to think carefully before making a decision in the current job market. One user wrote, “Take the support role for now and keep applying outside. Having a job is better than entering the market without one.” Another said, “Production support may not be ideal, but it can buy you time while you prepare for interviews.”

(Also read: Bengaluru man rethinks buying first home amid layoff fears: ‘30-year EMI means more risk’)

A third user shared a more cautious view and said, “ ₹7 lakh sounds good, but the market is unpredictable. Unless you already have strong leads, don’t resign without a backup.” Another commented, “If the role is completely non-development, set a strict timeline for yourself and switch as soon as possible.”

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