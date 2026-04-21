Techie earning 1.2 crore/year buys several properties in India, but says life is ‘boring’

A post by software engineer Abhishek Singh has sparked conversation online after he shared details of a friend’s high-paying yet monotonous life in Riyadh.

A techie says his life in Riyadh is boring despite his impressive paycheck (Pexels/Representational Image)

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh described a conversation with a friend working at HungerStation, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading food delivery platforms. According to Singh, his friend earns over ₹10 lakh per month and manages to save roughly ₹8 lakh monthly — a figure that quickly grabbed attention on social media.

Bored in Riyadh

Despite earning upwards of ₹1.2 every year, Singh noted that his friend described his life as “boring”, revolving around a repetitive cycle of “work, gym, sleep, repeat”.

Singh also revealed that his friend has already invested in multiple properties in India, with his net worth “compounding quietly” over time. “Already bought multiple properties in India, net worth is compounding quietly,” the software engineer wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} He shared a screenshot of his friend’s LinkedIn profile which reveals that he worked at InMobi in Bengaluru and Wise in London before shifting base to Riyadh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shared a screenshot of his friend’s LinkedIn profile which reveals that he worked at InMobi in Bengaluru and Wise in London before shifting base to Riyadh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Indian techie struggles with 'health, motivation and career' after moving back from US: 'I feel disconnected') Take a look at the post below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Indian techie struggles with 'health, motivation and career' after moving back from US: 'I feel disconnected') Take a look at the post below: {{/usCountry}}

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The post highlighted a growing narrative among high-earning professionals abroad who, while financially secure, often grapple with routine-driven lifestyles and limited social engagement.

The post has since prompted discussions online about the trade-offs between financial growth and quality of life, with many users debating whether such a lifestyle is sustainable — or even desirable — in the long run.

What internet had to say

“He seems to be overstating both the “boredom” and “expenses.” In reality, unless someone is single, sustaining a comfortable lifestyle in a city like Riyadh on Rs.2,00,000 can be quite challenging,” wrote one X user.

“That’s the classic trade-off—financial growth vs. excitement. He’s building serious long-term wealth, even if the day-to-day feels repetitive. Not a bad position to be in tbh,” another opined.

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“Boring is underrated when the cash flow looks like that,” a third X user stated.

“Being rich isn't an end. It has to be a means to an end, otherwise it will feel quite meaningless,” a user added.

(Also read: 22-year-old quits ₹2.7 crore 'dream job', says 12-hour workdays drained him)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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