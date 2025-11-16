Indian techie struggles with 'health, motivation and career' after moving back from US: 'I feel disconnected'

A 33-year-old techie recently took to Reddit to share his struggles with health, motivation and career after returning to India from the United States. In the post titled ‘Back in India and Struggling With Health, Motivation, and Career’, the software engineer revealed that he lived and worked in the US for seven years before moving back to India. The techie shared that he lived and worked in the US for seven years before moving back to India. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

“I’m wondering if I should take a break from work. I’m a 33-year-old software engineer who worked in the U.S. for about seven years and recently returned to India. Since coming back, I’ve lost most of the health progress I made abroad. In the U.S., I stayed active through hiking and sports, but now I’ve stopped doing those things. I’ve gained weight and feel dull and low on energy,” the techie wrote in the Reddit post.

The 33-year-old said that he feels “behind peers” despite being financially stable from his US earnings. But the comfort, he said, is limited. “I still don’t have enough saved to consider retirement. I would need at least two or three times my current amount,” he wrote.

What troubles him more is the lack of motivation despite having a remote, flexible and relatively low-stress job. “I feel exhausted and unsure if taking a break is the right move… I still feel disconnected and unmotivated. My days go by quickly, and I don’t find time or interest for hobbies, exercise, or anything that improves my health,” he said.

The Redditor also shared that he has long dreamt of starting something of his own, but feels held back by his limited network and lack of direction. “I have wanted to start something of my own for a long time. However, I am not very social, have few connections, and do not know where to begin, even though I believe I have strong skills,” he said.

“Overall, I feel like I am struggling in many areas. I am recently married, and although we do not have kids yet, we are not even able to enjoy much quality time together. I feel like I have become boring,” the techie concluded.

How did social media react?

Since being shared, the post has drawn a wave of support from Redditors. Some users also shared similar struggles.

“I can feel you in many aspects as I also returned back to India from USA. I was very active working out in USA but after moving to India it’s hard to find time to workout with all the things going on. But I still push myself to go to the gym most of the days just to stay fit,” one user wrote.

“Don’t try to replicate US. Take one step at a time. Just focus on one external activity. Doesn’t work. Move on to next,” suggested another.

“First of all, change your comparison set. Don’t compare against peers but with people who are ahead in life (in experience and financially). Secondly, feeling “behind” peers can lead to envy (and other negative emotions) but feeling “behind” those who are genuinely and clearly in a different life phase makes you feel energized,” commented a third user.

