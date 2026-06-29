Techie explains why he dropped out of IIT Delhi and joined Microsoft at 19: 'I knew what I wanted to do'

A techie has caught the internet's attention after revealing how he dropped out of IIT Delhi and landed a job at Microsoft at just 19 years old. Taking to LinkedIn, Ashish Kumar Verma, who is now a software engineer at Microsoft, shared his unconventional career journey and said that he chose to leave one of India's most prestigious institutions because he already knew what he wanted to pursue.

Ashish Kumar Verma is now a software engineer at Microsoft. (LinkedIn/Ashish Kumar Verma)

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"I got into one of the world's largest tech companies at the age of 19, before I could even legally drink, after dropping out of IIT Delhi," Ashish wrote in his LinkedIn post.

The 20-year-old explained his decision, saying that students broadly fall into 2 categories. The first group, according to him, enters college to explore different opportunities, making IIT an ideal place for them. The second group, however, already has a clear vision for their careers, he said.

"I've many friends who just knew what they wanted to do so they never joined college and killing it in their space," he wrote.

Ashish said that he belonged to the second category. He said that even before joining IIT Delhi, he had already become the world's youngest Google Developer Expert at the age of 18, collaborated on projects after participating in the Sakura Science programme in Japan and developed an app that he showcased to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

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{{^usCountry}} "I knew what I wanted to do roughly ofc. But ofc not his rigid academics," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I knew what I wanted to do roughly ofc. But ofc not his rigid academics," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Why Microsoft?

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Ashish said that he did not join Microsoft for its brand name but for the opportunity to learn from some of the world's leading engineers.

Verma said he did not join Microsoft for its brand name but for the opportunity to learn from some of the world's leading engineers.

"I joined because every rockstar I'd ever wanted to learn from is one ping away. Learning was my first objective, always has been, you could literally directly ping creators of C#, Typescript, Kub engine and get idea which is not available on internet, as with AI execution can be done, but ideas, creativity and taste come from these people who actually know whats going on," he wrote.

The techie also cited the freedom to experiment and build new ideas as another major reason for choosing the tech giant. "The second one, freedommm. The room to experiment, break things, build weird stuff, and an ecosystem that actually lets you," he wrote.

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Concluding his post, Ashish encouraged aspiring developers to focus on building rather than waiting for degrees and titles. "if you're the kind of person who already knows what you want to build, you don't need to wait for a degree, a title, or anyone's permission to bet on yourself," he wrote.

He also rejected the notion that unconventional career paths lack support. "'The system isn't built for people who want to take unconventional path' this isss suchh a big lie on internet, all support systems are there, you got AI, wikipedia, internet, people whom you can DM and they'll reply if your work is impressive this leverage was never there before, so its all about you, stop blaming system, get out and experiment," he said.

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