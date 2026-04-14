Techie ghosts friends after quitting, returns with Google job reveal: ‘This win feels personal’

A group of friends was left stunned after a quiet disappearance turned into an unexpected moment of celebration, when their close friend resurfaced with a major career update from Google.

The video did not just go viral for their friend’s achievement, but also for the joy and pride his friends showed.(@_aniket.tambe_/Instagram)

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The video, shared on Instagram by Aniket Tambe, shows two men recalling how their friend suddenly resigned from his job and then ghosted everyone for nearly 10 to 15 days.

In the video, one of them says their friend stopped responding to messages after quitting, leaving the group confused and concerned. “Humara ek dost tha… usne resign kar diya aur phir hume ghost kar diya,” he says.

The tone of the video shifts quickly, however, as the men reveal what happened next.

Joyful reactions win hearts:

One of them says that on a random morning, their friend messaged each of them individually. Curious and slightly anxious, they opened the messages only to be completely taken aback. “Shock kar diya hume,” he says, before showing a picture.

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{{^usCountry}} The image shows their friend standing in a Google office, with a caption reading “Software Development Apprenticeship at Google”. The unexpected update left the group both surprised and overjoyed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The image shows their friend standing in a Google office, with a caption reading “Software Development Apprenticeship at Google”. The unexpected update left the group both surprised and overjoyed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This win feels so personal,” the caption of the post reads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This win feels so personal,” the caption of the post reads. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The second man in the video goes on to describe their friend as someone who had always been hardworking and intelligent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second man in the video goes on to describe their friend as someone who had always been hardworking and intelligent. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He adds that the friend was known for helping others and was deeply committed to his goals. “Banda bahut mehnat karta tha, bahut hoshiyar tha, hamesha madad karta tha,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He adds that the friend was known for helping others and was deeply committed to his goals. “Banda bahut mehnat karta tha, bahut hoshiyar tha, hamesha madad karta tha,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video did not just go viral for their friend’s achievement, but also for the joy and pride his friends showed. Their reactions, filled with smiles, laughter, and genuine admiration, struck a chord with viewers online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video did not just go viral for their friend’s achievement, but also for the joy and pride his friends showed. Their reactions, filled with smiles, laughter, and genuine admiration, struck a chord with viewers online. {{/usCountry}}

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HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Also Read: Man celebrates house help’s birthday after finding her in tears, video moves internet

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

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Instagram users flooded the comments section with warm and positive reactions, praising their friends for their genuine happiness and support.

Many said it was rare to see such pure friendships, where one person’s success is celebrated by everyone.

Also Read: After years in big tech, Bengaluru man quits Google to take 'much-needed' career break: ‘I’ll be off the radar’

One of the users commented, “Aise dost sab ko mile, dost k khusi mein khushi.”

A second user commented, “That is so cool, congratulations to that guy.”

A third user commented, “He did the best.”

“Happy for him,” another user commented.

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