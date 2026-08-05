Techie laid off from 26 LPA job details exhausting 45-day job hunt: ‘My applications are going into a black hole’

After being laid off from a job paying ₹26 LPA, a backend software engineer expected their 4.5 years of experience to help them quickly land new opportunities. Instead, 45 days of applying to product-based companies yielded no callbacks. Sharing their exhaustion on Reddit, the engineer asked for application strategies, prompting fellow tech professionals to share tips, from resetting job portal algorithms to offering support amid growing concerns over tech industry layoffs.

The Reddit user shared that they are losing hope about finding a new job. (Representational image). (Pexels)

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An individual posted, “Laid off 4.5 yoe backend software engineer the reality of market.” The employee continued, “​I got laid off in late June.”

Also Read: ‘What if it had been me?’: Employee reflects on job security after colleagues lose jobs in layoffs

The person expressed, “​My CTC was 26 LPA. Even though that is on the higher side, I figured the market would be willing to pay a candidate with 4.5 YOE that much, especially since I'm applying to product-based companies (PBCs).” However, the reality hit hard in July when the employee realised that they were not receiving any interview calls.

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{{^usCountry}} “​It's been 45 days now. It feels like all my applications are going straight into a black hole, even when applying through referrals. It's baffling. My resume has an ATS score of 90+, but at this point, I'm exhausted. Sending out hundreds of applications and receiving zero response is completely draining.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “​It's been 45 days now. It feels like all my applications are going straight into a black hole, even when applying through referrals. It's baffling. My resume has an ATS score of 90+, but at this point, I'm exhausted. Sending out hundreds of applications and receiving zero response is completely draining.” {{/usCountry}}

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The employee asked Reddit users for help, adding, “Any suggestions, feedback, or alternative application strategies are very welcome.”

What did social media say?

An individual suggested, “I have one suggestion: create a new profile in Naukri with a different email ID and phone number. This works from personal experience. Also, do not put current or expected CTC in Naukri. You can talk to the recruiter and check the range, then decide whether to go for an interview. Check some YouTube videos regarding naukri optimisation, that surely helps.” The OP responded, “This seems new. I will try it right away and let you know. Thanks for the suggestion, man.”

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Another commented, “Yeah, it’s a tough market. I was laid off last year, and after the initial few interviews, it’s been tough. Hang in there & keep reaching out and applying. Try to live your life beyond this, else it gets quite depressing. All the best.” A third posted, “I keep telling myself things will change, but seeing cases like this makes me lose hope.”

Also Read: Pune man calls having no work the ‘scariest phase’ of corporate life: ‘Comfort doesn’t mean growth’

A fourth wrote, “I'm also going to be laid off. I'm having less than 2 YOE. I need a job too. I'm on my 4th week of PIP. Need help if someone can refer.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)