Techie moves from 7.4 lakh service based role to 60 lakh FAANG job, shares inspiring journey

A tech professional has gained widespread attention on the internet after sharing his inspiring journey from earning ₹7.4 lakh annually at a service-based company to securing a ₹60 lakh package at a FAANG firm. Posting on Reddit, the user opened up about his academic setbacks, struggles with confidence and the challenging years that shaped his growth. A techie detailed on Reddit his rise from a low paying service job to a ₹ 60 lakh FAANG offer.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

He wrote, "I scored 17 out of 360 in JEE Mains and 73 per cent in 12th. I used to shine in studies and sports… and then suddenly I did not. Tier 3 college, low confidence, no real personality but got really good friends in college. Then COVID hit, and I isolated myself. It was a tough phase, but it pushed me to work on myself quietly."

Despite the challenges, he secured a placement at a service-based company with a package of ₹7.4 lakh. He continued to work consistently and eventually switched to a startup where he earned ₹13.5 lakh a year.

Breakthrough moment and new beginnings

Describing the turning point in his career, the Reddit user shared that an unexpected opportunity changed his trajectory. “Then one day, an Amazon recruiter reached out and I made it. 60 lakh a year. But honestly, the job is not the whole story. I have grown. I have changed. Now I am someone with an athletic body, good humour, and a presence I never had before. I have not finally found myself… but I have found some of me. And that feels good. Life gives chances. I was just waiting for mine.”

Reactions from the online community

Reddit users responded with admiration and motivation after reading his journey. One user wrote, "Congratulations brother, your story is an inspiration for people like us." Another said, "Inspirational bro keep up the grind hope you get way more successful than this."

Others appreciated the honesty and relatability of the post. One comment read, "Congratulations brother you are an inspiration keep it up." Another user added, "Congratulations bro your story inspired me a lot that I can do it too."

